Trial to begin in Decatur murder case

A Decatur man accused of a shooting murder back in October 2016 is set to face a jury Monday morning.

On October 27, 2016, Decatur Police responded to a call of a deceased person in the 300 block of 7th Avenue NW.



The body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy. There officials identified the body as Kendrick Lamar Fuqua.

According to court documents, Fuqua was shot twice: once in the right arm and once through the chest, under the right arm.

In the course of the investigation, detectives determined Bernard Driskell, 32, to be the person responsible for the shooting.

He was found at a nearby restaurant and was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder.

At the time he was given no bond due to his "extensive criminal history and recent threats against others in the community," according to a statement by Decatur Police.

However, court records show he was released on a $30,000 bond in January 2017.

His bond was revoked on December 13, 2017 after court documents show that he was facing two charges of Reckless Endangerment and one charge of Attempting to Flee and Elude.

Prosecutors said Driskell also had a prior felony conviction for Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

According to the Circuit Clerk's Office, Driskell appeared for a settlement hearing on March 8, 2018, but the results of that weren't immediately available.

Driskell's jury trial is set to begin Monday morning at 9 a.m.