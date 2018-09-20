Multiple victims reported in Maryland shooting

A gunman has killed three people and injured two others in a shooting at a Rite-Aid distribution center in Harford County, Maryland.
The Harford County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that the situation is "still fluid" and The Baltimore Sun reports that the FBI Baltimore office and special agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are working together in an investigation.
