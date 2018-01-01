The Latest: Professor: Bridge installation technique risky

5:45 p.m.

An engineering professor says the decision to use what the builders called an "innovative installation" for a Florida pedestrian bridge that collapsed was risky.

Robert Bea of the University of California, Berkeley, says it's too early to know exactly what happened in the collapse Thursday on the campus of at Florida International University in the Miami area.

But he questions the builders' decision to try a "rapid span installation" where the 174-foot-long (55-meter-long) span was prefabricated, then swung into place before its central support tower was built. The section was put into place across a busy eight-lane road Saturday.

Bea said trying something new that crossed a highway was a gamble.

___





5 p.m.

Officials at the scene of a bridge collapse at a Florida university say they are drilling holes into the debris to look for survivors.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Paul Estopinan said at a Thursday news conference that rescuers are searching the rubble for people who may still be trapped underneath but they did not know how many that might be.

The pedestrian bridge was installed Saturday at Florida International University in the Miami area.

Estopinan said there had been reports of workers on the 174-foot span before it collapsed, and he confirmed that emergency workers did make some "surface rescues." He said two victims were cut out of the wreckage.

___

4:30 p.m.

Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida university.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Paul Estopinan said at a Thursday afternoon news conference that there were "multiple victims" but the number hadn't been determined yet.

Estopinan says eight vehicles were trapped under the new pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area.

Deputy Mayor Maurice Kemp says search dogs are working the scene.

The section of bridge spanning a busy road had just been installed Saturday.

___

3:45 p.m.

Officials say several people have been killed in the collapse of a new pedestrian bridge at a Florida university campus.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho tells CBS News that the collapse Thursday afternoon has caused "several fatalities."

The 950-ton section of bridge was installed Saturday at Florida International University in the Miami area. It hadn't yet opened to foot traffic.

___

3:15 p.m.

University officials were urging students and others to stay away from the area where a pedestrian bridge collapsed while rescue efforts proceed.

Firetrucks, police and other emergency vehicles were at the scene Thursday afternoon on the campus of Florida International University in the Miami area. Fire officials said multiple people have been injured.

Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he was on his way to FIU to be briefed by local law enforcement and university officials.

The university had announced with fanfare Saturday that the main section of the modularly constructed bridge had been swung into place. The university said the "accelerated bridge construction" method was supposed to reduce risks to workers and pedestrians and minimize traffic disruption.

___

3 p.m.

Miami's fire department says multiple people have been injured in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at a Florida university.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that "multiple patients" had been injured and officials were working to confirm how many. It also said it was securing the structure while searching for injured people.

The newly installed bridge collapsed on the campus of Florida International University in the Miami area.

___

2:35 p.m.

Local live television reports show five or six vehicles trapped under a pedestrian bridge that has collapsed at a Florida university.

The newly installed bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon at Florida International University in the Miami area.

The TV broadcasts also showed several people being loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse.

The 950-ton section of bridge was installed Saturday. The bridge's main 174-foot span was previously assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.

___