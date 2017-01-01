wx_icon Huntsville 15°

Four people hospitalized in New Year's Day shooting

Several officers responded to the shooting call on Sparkman Drive.

Multiple victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital for their injuries.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2018 1:42 AM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2018 1:53 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

UPDATE, 1:50 a.m.:

Huntsville Police confirm that four people were taken to the hospital in relation to the shooting.

Investigators say the injuries vary, but include life threatening injuries. 

ORIGINAL STORY:

Multiple people were rushed to the hospital shortly after midnight following a shooting on Sparkman Drive.


Huntsville Police said the shooting happened near The Palladium Special Events Center shortly after midnight.

Crime scene tape was put up to block the entrance to the center.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the scene. This story will updated with further details.

