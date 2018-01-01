Multiple customers upset after slow propane deliveries

Multiple viewers in the Shoals have reached out to WAAY 31 upset after they say they ordered propane gas weeks ago and it still hasn't been delivered.

Sonia Davis and her family told us their propane tank is about 12%, and its their main source for heat. With the tank getting low they could run out in a few days.

"We can't believe it because we have never been treated this way," said Sonia Davis.

Davis told WAAY 31 she and her family has been loyal customers to Clark Gas for 17 years, and they've never had any problems with the company or delivery. She said Clark Gas was recently bought out by ThompsonGas to handle their residential customers.

"When you needed gas you pick up the phone and call them, and they were out here. Never ever has it been like this," said Davis.

Davis said she does take fault for ordering her propane from ThompsonGas later than she should have, but they were only able to get 79 gallons. She's trying to keep her home at 64 degrees and use electric heaters to make the propane last. Her biggest concern is why the company can't deliver more.

"The driver told us there was a shortage. I don't know if there is a propane shortage. We just keep getting the runaround on why they can't make deliveries on people's propane," said Davis.

Will Rayburn, who is another customer of ThompsonGas, tells us he ordered propane on Jan. 6 and he still hasn't received his order.

"I have probably enough propane for one more night," said Rayburn. "I understand that this time of year orders for gas are out, but when it's taking close to two weeks it's time to hire more employees or do something to speed along the process."

Both Rayburn and Davis said the company has not given them an explanation as to why deliveries are slow. We reached out to ThompsonGas to get answers, they told us the spokesperson we needed to talk with was traveling and would give us a call as soon as they landed.

"There's no real explanation. They tell me something, they tell other customers something else, we've had a chat going on, on facebook and the stories are quite different," said Davis.

We did visit the ThompsonGas website. As soon as you go to the website, a box pops up saying, "Winter Weather Alert: Due to this extreme prolonged cold weather, we are experiencing an usually high volume of calls. our employees are working hard to handle phone and deliveries to make sure everyone is taken care of as soon as possible. We appreciate your business and ask for your patience during this time."

We are still waiting to hear from ThompsonGas officials if the weather is to blame for slow deliveries.