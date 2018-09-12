State and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants in the Huntsville area on September 11, 2018. These warrants were the result of an investigation into Thomas Michael Watson's involvement in a heroin trafficking organization.
Several arrests have been made in connection with the investigation, and Huntsville Police officials say they expect more.
Watson was arrested on eight counts of trafficking heroin. Police seized approximately 6 ounces of heroin, multiple guns and $9,000.
Also arrested were Bria Sidae Bradford suspected for trafficking heroin, Alphonso High on possession of a controlled substance and Randall Darneil Fletcher suspected for trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana 2nd degree.
Related Content
- Multiple arrests made in connection with heroin trafficking organization
- Decatur women charged with heroin trafficking
- Huntsville police charge Detroit man with heroin trafficking
- Multiple arrests made in crimes against children raid
- End Heroin HSV Walk
- Two Arrested in Conspiracy For Human Trafficking
- Arrest made in California blast probe, but suspect hasn't been connected to explosion, feds say
- Man arrested after eluding police multiple times
- Florence man arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries
- Florence men facing felony meth, heroin charges