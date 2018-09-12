Multiple arrests made in connection with heroin trafficking organization

State and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants in the Huntsville area on September 11, 2018. These warrants were the result of an investigation into Thomas Michael Watson's involvement in a heroin trafficking organization.

Several arrests have been made in connection with the investigation, and Huntsville Police officials say they expect more.

Watson was arrested on eight counts of trafficking heroin. Police seized approximately 6 ounces of heroin, multiple guns and $9,000.

Also arrested were Bria Sidae Bradford suspected for trafficking heroin, Alphonso High on possession of a controlled substance and Randall Darneil Fletcher suspected for trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana 2nd degree.