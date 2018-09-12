Clear

Multiple arrests made in connection with heroin trafficking organization

Eight search warrants were issued in Huntsville on September 11, 2018.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 1:42 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 1:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

State and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants in the Huntsville area on September 11, 2018. These warrants were the result of an investigation into Thomas Michael Watson's involvement in a heroin trafficking organization.

Several arrests have been made in connection with the investigation, and Huntsville Police officials say they expect more.

Watson was arrested on eight counts of trafficking heroin. Police seized approximately 6 ounces of heroin, multiple guns and $9,000.

Also arrested were Bria Sidae Bradford suspected for trafficking heroin, Alphonso High on possession of a controlled substance and Randall Darneil Fletcher suspected for trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events