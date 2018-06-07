Multi-million dollar recreational complex under construction in Madison County

A multi-million dollar recreational complex is being built in Madison county.

Scroll for more content...

The first phase includes an indoor track and basketball courts, and WAAY 31 learned it should be complete next year.

It's located in Toney on Pulaski Pike about a half mile from Madison Crossroads Elementary School.

The Madison County Crossroads Community Center will sit on 38 acres of land off Pulaski Pike in Toney.

One man who lives in the area told us the project is overdue.

"It's very needed. There's a lot of kids coming up that don't have the resources to make friends that's a good way to make friends. I think it's great," said Ryan Bushaw.

The center when complete will feature a football field , two baseball and two softball fields, two soccer fields and a gym.

According to Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver, the gym built on the site will cost about 4.5 million dollars.

The gym is in the first phase of the project, and will include basketball courts and a walking track.

"We expect everyone from all across Madison county to be using this. This is a Madison county project and we look forward to everyone using this facility," Vandiver said.

He told us he doesn't know how much the entire project will cost just yet.

The gymnasium is expected to be done by spring of next year.

Vandiver told WAAY 31 he doesn't expect the entire project to be complete for at least 4 years.