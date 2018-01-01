wx_icon Huntsville 53°

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down Highway 20

An early morning car wreck shuts down parts of highway 20 in Decatur near Highway 31.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2018 6:17 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2018 6:30 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

A multi-car crash Monday morning has caused a major traffic back up along Highway 20 close to Highway 31 near the "Y" section in Decatur.

Decatur Police tell WAAY 31 three cars were involved. Two women were transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. A third person was not injured. Right now, the highway is shut down to one lane in each direction. 

It happened around 5:15 Monday morning. Police and fire responded to the scene. 

WAAY 31 is working to gather more information.

