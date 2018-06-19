Muggy with hit & miss storms

Expect a mostly sunny sky with clouds building a bit by the afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower 90s today, but with the moisture in the air, it will feel like it's closer to the triple digits.

Rain chances gradually increase through the end of the work week. Expect widespread showers and storms off and on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on the days with rain chances, but not by much - we'll be in the mid-80s toward the end of the week.