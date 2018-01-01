Muggy weekend will possibly lead to strong to severe storms Monday

Overall, Saturday was a decent day, especially during the afternoon. We caught some dry time after showers rolled in this morning, with some peeks of sunshine for the afternoon. This allowed our temperatures to warm up into the upper 70's for some locations across the Valley, even 80 for Muscle Shoals! Although it was nice to have a break from the rain, this doesn't mean rain is out of the picture for the rest for the weekend. A very weak cold front will work its way into the Valley Saturday evening into Saturday. This will be a very quick line of rain and maybe a rumble of thunder is possible. No severe weather is expected, and showers will be spotty, so not everyone will see the rain.

Scroll for more content...

Drier air will race into the Valley behind this front, keeping us dry and partly sunny for Sunday morning. We'll gradually see an increase in cloud cover, especially by late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening as another storm system from the Central Plains will work its way into the Valley. Heavy bursts of rain and non-severe thunderstorms could start as early as 10 PM Sunday night and last throughout the early morning commute Monday. Slick roadways will be our biggest concerns. Overnight lows will remain mild, we'll be near 60 degrees for Monday morning with a few spotty showers lingering over the Valley.

We'll catch some dry time throughout most of late morning and early afternoon hours, which could increase the potential of instability especially if we see any sunshine. Temperatures could skyrocket up to 80 degrees for Monday afternoon. This would help trigger thunderstorm activity as the cold front of this system will move through the Valley Monday mid-afternoon into Monday late evening. If we become unstable, there is the chance of strong to even isolated severe storms moving through the Valley during this time. All modes of severe weather could be possible. Please make sure you tune in with the WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracking team for the latest updates!

After this cold front slides through, we really will get cold again! We drop into the upper 40's and lower 50's for highs at best with overnight lows back down close to the freezing mark from Tuesday through Thursday of next week!