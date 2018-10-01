Muggy & warm with showers

Rain will be scattered with an overall chance at 40%. With the help from those clouds, highs will be in the mid 80s today. Tonight, we dip into the upper 60s - back WELL above average yet again. Temperatures are creeping upward in the coming days.

Starting Tuesday, highs reach the upper 80s. Expect some lingering clouds and the chance for an isolated shower or storm. Many locations will stay dry tomorrow.

Sunshine is back in full effect by Wednesday, sending highs to the 90 degree mark. There we'll stay until the end of the next weekend, so the trend of unseasonably hot temperatures holds for the next several days.