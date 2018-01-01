Muggy & mild until the weekend begins

The heavy rain won't return for our Thursday, but you can expect a passing sprinkle, especially this morning. You'll certainly notice the unseasonably mild air in place, pumping highs into the lower 70s today. Clouds hang thick over the Valley and we'll see a wind out of the southwest, gusting up to 25 mph.



Don't get too used to the 70s because they won't last through the weekend. Temperatures Friday morning will actually be the highs for tomorrow as a cold front passes just before lunchtime. Temperatures tomorrow will drop to the lower 50s in time for your evening commute. Expect light rain to accompany the front tomorrow as well.

Widespread rain is back Saturday with temperatures in the middle 50s. With saturated soil and swollen waterways already in place, flooding concerns will persist through the next several days.