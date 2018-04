A two-vehicle crash has killed a Moulton man.

Scroll for more content...

Rayburn "RC" Flatt was killed early in the afternoon on Easter Sunday.

The 88-year-old was driving his '95 Dodge Dakota on Highway 33 in Lawrence County when the pickup was hit by another vehicle.

The crash was about three miles north of Moulton.

Flatt was wearing his seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Alabama State Troopers are investing.