Motorcyclist hit by wrong-way driver on I-565 talks about wreck

The motorcyclist involved in a head-on collision with a van shared his story with WAAY 31.

The crash happened Saturday night in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 565.

"I never thought anything like this would ever happen to me besides there is always a chance something might happen, but I never thought I may die from it," said Marcus Harris who was on the motorcycle.

He was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, four days after the wreck happened.

Harris told us he doesn't remember the crash, and it wasn't until Sunday morning when he found out he was hit head-on by a wrong way driver on the interstate.

"I really don't know even how to explain it. It's so hard," he said.

The 22-year-old was still in shock Thursday about the wreck.

He was on his way to his second job working security at a bar downtown when it happened.

"I'm not supposed to be here right now to be as lucky as I am it's amazing. It's a miracle at this point," Harris said.

He's a father of two and said he works around the clock to provide for his family.

"Saturday night is just a regular night. A lot of my friends make fun of me because I don't have a weekend life or a social life because I have two different jobs," he said.

Harris explained he was in his full riding gear and he thinks that's what saved his life.

"The helmet did it's job. It took it's impact and did every single lick of it like it's supposed to. It did it's part," he said.

However, he didn't walk away with no injuries.

"It hurt the muscles pretty good. This leg is perfectly fine on walking and bending. This leg is kinda trying to relearn how to do it. I have to try really hard just to simply move it," he said.

Harris is using a walker to get around and has about 50 staples in his arm and knee, he lost part of his pinky finger, and has road rash all over his body.

As for the driver of the van, Shannon Hubbard, he was arrested and charged with first degree assault.

He's out of jail on $10,000 bond and police believe he was under the influence while driving west in the eastbound lanes of 565 and hit Harris on his motorcycle.

He told me he hopes Hubbard will think twice the next time he gets behind the wheel.

"That's still your choice at the end of the day to get in a vehicle and turn that key and drive it," he said.

Although he doesn't know when he can get back on a bike, he told us he doesn't have any plans of giving up riding.

Harris also told he doesn't know when he will be able to return to work.

As for the driver of the van, he is facing at least 2 years in prison if he's convicted and a maximum of 20 years for the assault charge.