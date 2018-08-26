Fatal motorcycle wreck near UAH

Update: We now know the names of the victim and the suspect. UAH police were casing Antonia Fearn, Jr. when Fearn drove though the intersection and hit Michael Redding on his motorcycle.

According to police, Fearn got out of his vehicle after the crash and fled the scene. Police caught him shortly after.

Redding was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after

The intersection of Sparkman Drive and Bradford Drive near the University of Alabama Huntsville campus is open again after a deadly accident. Huntsville Police said it's conducting a traffic homicide investigation that happened Friday afternoon at the intersection.

The accident happened around 1 o'clock on Friday. Police said a motorcycle and at least one car were involved.

UAH asked Huntsville Police to conduct the investigation. According to Huntsville Police, UAH Police were in a vehicle pursuit in the area at the time of the accident, however, the department cannot confirm if the accident is related.

WAAY 31 reached out to UAH about the pursuit Friday afternoon. The Unversity's police department denied there was any chase on campus. WAAY 31 has requested body camera and dash camera video from officers in the area at the time of the deadly accident.

The intersection reopened around 4 o'clock Friday afternoon.