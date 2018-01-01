Motorcycle wreck leads to Hartselle meth bust, police say

A man is in the Morgan County Jail facing multiple charges after Hartselle police discovered a rider who wrecked his motorcycle had two outstanding warrants.

Police say Jordan Southern, 24, wrecked his motorcycle near the intersection of Bethel Street and Georgia Street Tuesday. When an officer arrived at the scene he observed Southern strapping items back on his motorcycle.

The officer checked the rider's driver license and determined he had warrants out for his arrest.

Police later found out Southern was carrying two firearms along with methamphetamine, paraphernalia and scales.

Southern was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and Hartselle police expect to file additional charges. He was also charged with failing to appear in court for a weapons violation, according to Morgan County Jail records.

Southern's bond is set at $3,500.