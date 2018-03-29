Morning wreck slows down traffic in Hampton Cove

Huntsville police were on the scene of a wreck causing traffic backups in Hampton Cove Thursday morning.

The wreck happened just before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 431 at Caldwell Lane.

Huntsville police said a truck was stalled at the intersection and when another vehicle behind the truck slowed down, it caused a chain reaction wreck. At least three vehicles were involved in the wreck, and police said one of them briefly caught on fire.

No traffic lanes were shut down, but vehicles were moving slowly through the area as of 8 a.m.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There's no word on what may have caused the wreck.