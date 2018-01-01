Clear
Morning wreck blocks Highway 431 in Hazel Green

Multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck that slowed down rush hour traffic Wednesday morning.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2018 9:31 AM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2018 11:22 AM

At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck that blocked all lanes of Highway 231/431 in Hazel Green Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened just before 7:45 a.m. on the highway at Carriger Road.

An 18-wheeler, an SUV and a truck hauling lawn-mowing equipment were all involved in the wreck.

Wolfman Rental, which is located at that intersection, captured the wreck on security cameras.

The only injuries came from air bags deploying, according to a Madison County Sheriff's Office deputy on scene.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.

All lanes were reopened around 11 a.m.

