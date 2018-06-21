Morning rain, some strong storms later

Overall, it's not a very summer-like Summer Solstice. After a wet start, some locations have already picked up well over an inch of rain as of 8 AM...and there's more where that came from.

While the rain does temporarily let up by midday, scattered storms redevelop this afternoon and evening. The strength of these storms will be determined by how much energy is left over after the morning rain. Regardless, be aware of the potential for strong to severe storms both today and tomorrow. In fact, the risk is higher Friday afternoon for a few strong becoming severe.

Any strong to severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind in excess of 60 mph and even medium-size hail. All storms will send frequent lightning and locally heavy rain your way.

By the weekend, the severe threat diminishes, but we'll keep scattered storms in the forecast for through next Monday.