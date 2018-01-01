Morgan County man charged with meth trafficking

Morgan County authorities said a man's arrest last week may have put a large damper on methamphetamine sales in the county.

Gregory Wayne Crow is facing meth trafficking and meth possession charges in Morgan County after he was arrested Jan. 30, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.

Crow was pulled over in Priceville and arrested on outstanding felony warrants from Lawrence County, authorities said. The Morgan County Drug Task Force got a search warrant for Crow's vehicle and said agents found nearly four ounces of meth in the vehicle.

The next morning, agents searched Crow's home on Broad Street in Somerville and said they found more meth and a gun.

Crow's charges in Morgan County are pending, since he's being held in the Lawrence County Jail on the outstanding warrants.