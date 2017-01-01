Morgan County investigators capture felony child molestation suspect

Morgan County deputies say an Indiana man is behind bars awaiting extradition after investigators found out he had three felony warrants for molesting and attempting to exploit a child.

Deputies went to a home on Lawrence Cove Road in Eva Tuesday evening after people in the area sent in tips. Investigators found Aaron Robert Jenkins, 43, in the home along with an ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia.



They later discovered Jenkins was wanted in Indiana on the felony charges. Jenkins was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a misdemeanor drug charges.

He remains in the jail at this time. It is unknown when he will be extradited back to Indiana.