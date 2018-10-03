Morgan County deputy recovers after head-on collision

The Morgan County Sergeant-Deputy and Rescue Squad Chief Danny Kelso is now at home recovering from last month's car wreck.

"I still got a long road ahead of me to get back to where I need to be. To walk. I can't walk. I'm in a wheelchair, and I barely can stand up in a walker," Kelso said.

Kelso and another deputy, Caleb Brooks, were hit by a 17-year-old driver while in the patrol car. The crash happened along Highway 55 West and Huckaby Bridge Road in the Falkville area.

"I just remember falling out into the ditch and laying there," Kelso said. "I knew I was injured, because I could not feel the whole left side of my body. It was just numb. I did not know how I was going to get out of the vehicle."

Danny Kelso has worked with for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Rescue Squad for about 20 years. He said he's glad to be home but wants to get stronger, so he can walk and work again. He said he's happy from the love and support from the Morgan County community and local law enforcement.

"Something I got to get used to again is being in a vehicle to get strong enough to not be as nervous," Kelso said. "My goal is to be back very active. Like it never happened.I just take it one day at a time and hope that day is sooner than later."