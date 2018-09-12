Morgan County deputies wreck update

Two Morgan County Sheriff's Deputies collided head-on with another vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 6. Deputies Caleb Brooks and Danny Kelso were taken to the hospital along with the three people in the other vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 17-year-old male travelling Westbound on County Road 55. He failed to yield while turning left onto Huckaby Bridge Road and collided head on with the deputies.

A witness claims that the vehicle was moving at a high speed. The State Trooper determined that the vehicle was moving aggressively and had attempted to beat the oncoming vehicle by turning left in front of it.

Narcotics were discovered at the scene, and further investigation is pending.