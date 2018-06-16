Morgan County community reaching out to those still affected by April's storms

Several organizations in the Decatur Morgan County community are reaching out to those still affected by April's storms.

The Decatur Morgan Long Term Recovery Committee left door hangers at the damaged homes in Morgan County. They're hoping victims who still need help give them a call.

"He said, mama I see the wind. So I got down like this because he said mama, the tree is coming. I said no so I stooped down and he stooped down and the tree fell," said Maggie Jordan.

April 3rd was a night Maggie Jordan will never forget. She was home with her son when a tree fell on her roof and another on her husband's car.

"I've been depressed, worried, ever since. I don't know how I'm going to handle this. The insurance is not panning right and right now I'm still waiting on the renter's insurance to help, you know what I'm saying. So I just don't know. I don't know," Jordan said.

A few weeks ago things took a turn for the worse when the water penetrated through Maggie Jordan's roof causing the inside of her ceiling to collapse, making a bigger mess.

"The whole roof just fell down on the coffee table where I had flowers. You can see one of the flowers over there. But these are gone. I had figurines on top of my piano and it's just gone," Jordan said.

"When she saw this hanger on her door, she was happy. Kim Carr with the Decatur Morgan Long Term Recovery Committee said once they know what victims need, they're going work to provide the resources.

"It could be anything. Some of these homes are tenant occupied, so we're trying to determine how we can help those tenants get a safe place to live," said Kim Carr.

Jordan's children are helping her pack up her items before anything else valuable gets harmed.

"I hope that it all comes together and will be over with so I can start my life again. Right now, it's on hold." Jordan said.

On Monday, June 25th there'll be a training opportunity for anyone who wants to volunteer to help those affected by April's storms at the United Way of Morgan County.

270 Morgan County homes were affected by April's storms.