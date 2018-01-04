Morgan County commissioners approved to take in Lawrence County stray animals

The Lawrence County Commission is moving forward with plans to build the first county-owned animal shelter.

Scroll for more content...

It'll be located next to the sheriff's office and the county road department on Parker Road in Moulton.

The county commission will start taking construction bids for the new shelter.

Morgan County commissioners told WAAY 31 they have agreed to help Lawrence County by taking in animals at the Morgan County Shelter until March 1. Morgan County Commissioner Randy Vest said many people adopted pets this holiday season, and now there's room for more animals at their shelter.

Since December, they've taken in around 20 animals from Lawrence County. Last year, Morgan County ended its contract with Lawrence County due to overcrowding. Then, the non-profit animal rescue group Changing 42 was housing stray cats and dogs for $20 an animal.

However, Lawrence County administrator Heather Dyer said the contract ended after Changing 42 asked commissioners for an additional $3,000 a month.

Lawrence County Commissioner Norman Pool said the commission will award the bid for the animal shelter by Jan. 12.

