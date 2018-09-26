Clear
Morgan County Deputies discover Marijuana Grow

A large marijuana grow was discovered in the Union Hill area of Morgan County.

Deputies discovered a large Marijuana Grow near the 1000 Block of Morrow Mountain Road in the Union Hill area of Morgan County.

They followed a hose pipe to an opening in the woods while responding to a call of suspicious activity in the woods. Agents of the Morgan County Drug Task Force were called to the scene and seized 54 marijuana plants ranging from 2' to 6' tall.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, agents have acquired evidence that will soon lead to arrests. 

