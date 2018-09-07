Clear

Morgan Co. sheriff's deputies recovering after crash

The crash happened Thursday night at the intersection of Huckaby Road and County Road 55 in Falkville.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 6:15 PM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 6:37 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

We're learning new information about a crash involving two Morgan County sheriff's deputies.

WAAY 31 talked to a young man who saw the aftermath of the crash.

"I saw the cop car first and it was destroyed. It was off in a ditch. Just completely mangled," said Christopher Jackson.

Two Morgan County sheriff's deputies were injured in the crash. Deputy Caleb Brooks was taken to Decatur-Morgan hospital where he received stitches before being released last night. Sergeant Danny Kelso is still at Huntsville Hospital.

"He is this afternoon at some time going into surgery. He has serious legs and hip injuries," said Chiefy Deputy Mike Corley of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Also injured in the crash was the 17-year-old driver of the second car. He was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. His two passengers, a 19-year-old and a 21- year-old, were both taken to local hospitals. Jackson said he knows the 17-year-old and said this is tough to hear. 

"He's a great guy as far as I know. He had a lot of friends."

Right now we don't know the condition of the driver or his passengers.

WAAY 31 talked to Sheriff Ana Franklin who said Kelso is out of surgery and will have a second major surgery in the next 48 hours. Franklin said Kelso won't be able to return to work for an extended period of time. Brooks is expected to return to duty next week.

We are waiting for the official report detailing what led to the crash. Sheriff Franklin told us the report likely won't be available until sometime next week. 

The Alabama State Troopers are investigating this crash.

