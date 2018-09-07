Morgan Co. sheriff's deputies involved in a head-on collision

Two Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a head-on collision according to Sheriff Ana Franklin. That crash happened around 7:40 Thursday night.

Sheriff Franklin made a post on social media around 1 Friday morning asking for prayers for deputies Caleb Brooks and Danny Kelso. She stated it was a head-on collision with another car and said the deputies were on duty at the time. Investigators WAAY 31 spoke to said the crash happened along Highway 55 West and Huckaby Bridge Road in the Falkville area. According to investigators, the second car involved in the crash made a wide turn and hit the deputies head on.

WAAY 31 also learned from investigators deputy Kelso suffered multiple fractures and is waiting to have surgery at Huntsville Hospital. Deputy Brooks received stitches and was released from the hospital. The two other people involved in the crash were also taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

We are working to find out if there will be any charges in this crash.