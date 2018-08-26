New flood zone lines in Morgan County

The map of Morgan County shows in blue where flood zones were previously defined and in red where they are defined now.

The change was official within the week but some homeowners told WAAY31 Sierra Phillips they had no idea this change was happening.

The Morgan County Engineering office told us homeowners within the new flood zones were notified months ago, but many people who we spoke to in this neighborhood in the new zones had no idea they could soon be responsible to have flood insurance

The price of that insurance depends on location, elevation and structure of the home

On Jenkins Court off of Highway 36, neighbors told WAAY right now most homes are abandoned, because of flood damage. They also said It doesn't surprise them this is now an official flood zone

The zone change is thanks to the use of more accurate technology, like Lidar, which uses a plane to get an in-air view of the land below.

These updates are federally mandated and homeowners all across Alabama might be seeing changes to their insurance requirements soon.

The Morgan County Engineering office told WAAY the changes to the flood zones don't necessarily mean anyone is more at risk for flooding. They just mean the zones are more accurate now.