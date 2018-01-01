Morgan Co. economic growth will be addressed at state of county breakfast

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long will speak on the economic growth at The State of The County breakfast tomorrow morning. It starts at 7:30 a.m at the Double Tree Hotel in Decatur.

Long said he's proud to announce that in just one year, Morgan County has earned a $535 million investment. This has created 436 new jobs in the county. 3M Company announced its $39 million investment and the addition of 16 news jobs

Bunge announced a $72 million equipment update. Hexcel announced a $200 million investment that's creating 88 good paying jobs.

Long believes this expansion will continue to bring in revenue to the county.