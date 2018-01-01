wx_icon Huntsville 69°

Morgan Co. economic growth will be addressed at state of county breakfast

Chairman Ray Long believes the economic growth will continue to bring in revenue to Morgan County

Posted: Feb. 19, 2018 5:35 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2018 5:49 PM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long will speak on the economic growth at The State of The County breakfast tomorrow morning. It starts at 7:30 a.m at the Double Tree Hotel in Decatur.

Long said he's proud to announce that in just one year, Morgan County has earned a $535 million investment. This has created 436 new jobs in the county. 3M Company announced its $39 million investment and the addition of 16 news jobs

Bunge announced a $72 million equipment update. Hexcel announced a $200 million investment that's creating 88 good paying jobs.

Long believes this expansion will continue to bring in revenue to the county.

