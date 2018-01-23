More trash trouble in Huntsville

If you walked through the Five Points neighborhood of Huntsville or any neighborhood on the Monday sanitation route, you would see streets littered with garbage cans that people are waiting to see emptied.

Residents told WAAY 31 that after last week's winter weather-related delay, they are ready for their trash to be taken out.

"It's frustrating," Brian Bender, who lives in the Five Points neighborhood, said.

Brian Bender's trash pick-up was delayed Monday. He told WAAY 31 that he is tired of looking at his trash.

"When we do put it out we need it taken out. Like right away. It's full," Bender said.

In a statement Monday, the Huntsville Public Works Department said they are still experiencing garbage collection delays after last week's winter weather, and they were not able to make up the difference over the weekend.

They are operating on a one-day delay for the week of Jan. 22.

"It's holding up everything. I mean we have no place to put our trash except hold it in the house or stick it on the back deck or something until the trash is emptied," Bender said.

Bender said that garbage cans near the street are creating trash traffic in neighborhoods without curbs.

"It's a pain especially here in Five Points because we have no curbs, and they end up kind of close to the street. Roads are a little narrow, so two cars passing by, you know, you have to try not to hit trash cans," Bender said.

WAAY 31 reached out to the Huntsville Public Works Department to find out when trash collection will be back on track.

They said last week's delay started because they wanted to make sure roads in Huntsville were treated and no longer icy before they got back into the regular trash pickup routine.

They told us the trash pickup schedule will be back to normal Jan. 29.