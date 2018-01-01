More rain tonight but drier weather to start the workweek

Another batch of rain will move across the Valley tonight. No storms are expected but we will just add to the already saturated ground. We are not looking at any flooding situations either but it if you have to leave early Monday morning for work you will probably need an umbrella.

The rest of the day the clouds will quickly move away by mid morning and we will be mostly sunny the remainder of Monday. Highs will also reach the mid 60s.

Our next chance for rain and storms will come Wednesday and Thursday. At this point, we are looking at storms but nothing severe.