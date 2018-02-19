More people attend gun shows after Florida mass school shooting

Just days after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, hearts are heavy. But life goes on. For many, that lifestyles includes going to gun shows.

Scroll for more content...

Employees from the Alabama Gun Show in Fort Payne wouldn't allow any news media inside the building.

"If criminals have them, I'm going to have them. That's just how I feel about it," said gun owner Meekel Buchannon.

Meekel Buchannon said he notices more people to gun shows after mass shootings. He said the spike is a natural reaction. It's caused by people looking to buy guns to protect themselves.

"Once again, we're having the conversation, should we ban assault rifles or AR 15's? So, if I want to get an AR 15 before they ban it then I'll get it now," Buchannon said.

Buchannon sees one loophole in Alabama law that he'd like to see tied up.

There's no gun buyer background check required when the seller is not a registered dealer. It's perfectly legal in Alabama for two private parties to make a gun transaction with no background check involved.

"You can go to gun shows and if you got the money you can buy the weapon and walk out with it. I don't agree with that and everyone who owns a gun needs to be of age and go through a background check," Buchannon said.

Buchannon told WAAY 31 when he was a child, the adults in the house owned guns. Those weapons were off limits to kids. The adults made it clear, do not touch.

When he heard about the 19-year-old who's confessed to the mass killing in Florida, his first reaction was the problem started at home.

"Some might have mental illness. I'm not playing that down. A lot of them have no home raising. They weren't reared by parents. We have a generation of people who are raising themselves. They have no discipline and fear. They grow up on social media and video games. They kill people and get points for it. And now we're surprised? I don't understand that," Buchannon said.

Buchannon does suggest, if you have a gun but no permit, then get it registered.