More information in the investigation of Lauderdale County murder

A Lauderdale County man was killed in his home one week ago.

Tommy Blevins, 62, was found dead in his home off of County Rd. 94 last week.

WAAY 31 learned Blevins was a registered sex offender.

Investigators told us they are not releasing how Blevins was killed, because it is an important part of the investigation. However, they did tell us multiple people are being interviewed in the case.

"We're talking with family members, acquaintances, talking to anybody that he has been in contact with the last several months," said investigator Brad Potts.

According to authorities, Blevins was found dead last Thursday when a care giver came to check on him. Authorities believe he was killed between Tuesday Mar. 6 and Thursday Mar. 8.

Since Blevins was a convicted sex offender officials said, they are looking into his past or anyone who would want to harm him.

"We're looking at all aspects. We're looking at his past, his present, anything that may lead us to who did this to Mr. Blevins," said Potts.

Officials told WAAY 31 they have recovered evidence in the case that will be sent to the State Forensics Lab.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.