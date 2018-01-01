More Tennessee Valley Snow On Tuesday

Another round of snow is heading toward the Tennessee Valley for tomorrow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Tennessee Valley from 6 AM to 9 PM Tuesday.

That snow is moving into northern Tennessee, approaching Nashville, this evening. That snow will track southward tonight. This evening will be clear across the Tennessee Valley with clouds increasing after 9 PM. A few snow flakes are possible from Fayetteville to Florence as early as midnight. Snow will increase from north to south after 4 AM, and even more after 8 AM. The biggest impact to the morning drive will be in our northern areas from Fayetteville to Athens to Florence. Snow will continue building through noon, picking up around Huntsville, Decatur, Scottsboro, and Fort Payne. Will be winding down between 3 PM and 6 PM. The last little bit of it will be out of the Tennessee Valley by 7 PM.

Snow amounts will average a dusting to an inch with locally higher amounts in spots. Northern areas from Fayettville to Athens to Florence can see 1-2 inches of snow.

This evening will be clear. Temperatures will drop from 40s to 30s. The low by morning will be 24 degrees. Snow will increase tomorrow morning. The high will be 27 degrees. Wednesday will be very cold with highs only in the upper 20s. The sun will come out, and that will help to start some melting. Fast warming will begin on Thursday.