More Rain on the Horizon

Behind yesterday's cold front, temperatures will only climb to the middle 40s this afternoon. Sunshine takes over by lunchtime, but the clearing will be brief.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 7:39 AM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2018 7:39 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Our weekend ended on a dry note as most of the rain swept through early Sunday morning.  Most locations picked up a decent amount of rain, with Huntsville recording just under an inch.  That put a dent in the deficit, but didn't close the gap completely.

As for Monday, it will be dry but unseasonably chilly.   Behind yesterday's cold front, temperatures will only climb to the middle 40s this afternoon.  Sunshine takes over by lunchtime, but the clearing will be brief.

Clouds increase through the overnight hours into early Tuesday as a precursor to the rain moving back into the Tennessee Valley.  It won't be as cold Tuesday, but we'll trade the sun and cold for milder and wetter weather.  The start of your day will be dry, but by midday, scattered showers start to creep  into the area.

Tuesday night to early Wednesday is when the rain will be at its heaviest.  We are anticipating rainfall totals exceeding an inch in some locations.  By late Wednesday morning, the rain should exit and we'll be left with cloudy skies. 

