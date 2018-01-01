More Rain Heading Toward The Valley

Rain is set to return to the Tennessee Valley tomorrow. At first that rain is mainly in the form of spotty showers. More widespread rain can pick up over the Shoals, especially right along the Mississippi state line, from 2 PM through 5 PM. Spotty showers will be around for the evening drive elsewhere, including around Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Decatur, Fayetteville, and Sand Mountain. Rain will increase and become heavier over the Shoals Wednesday night from 7 PM through 9 PM. That heavier area of rain will move eastward and weaken. Although heavy rain will diminish, light rain will become more widespread Wednesday night. It will cross I-65 around 9 PM, then move toward Huntsville and Madison by 10 PM. Rain will head toward Sand Mountain through midnight, but the rain will fade so most of Sand Mountain will miss out on any rain. By midnight, the rain will be over.

Scroll for more content...

Rainfall amounts will be biggest over the Shoals. Rainfall will average a half-inch to an inch from Florence to Athans and Fayetteville. Rainfall amounts from Huntsville to Decatur and Russellville and out to Sand Mountain will generally be less than a quarter-inch.

Away from the rain, we're still warm. We were close to breaking a record high today. Tomorrow could be close, too, with upper 70s to lower 80s. After the rain ends Thursday morning, slight cooling will ease us out of the near-record warmth, but we will still be in the 70s.

This evening will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. Cooling will be slow through the 70s. The low by morning will be near 64 degrees. Tomorrow morning will start in the mid-60s, and we will be mainly dry aside from a stray light shower. Showers will increase tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow's high will be near 79 degrees.