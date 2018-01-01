More Rain For Saturday

We have more rain on the way to the Tennessee Valley. This evening and the rest of tonight will be dry aside from a stray light sprinkle.

Scroll for more content...

Rain will begin to enter the Valley early tomorrow morning before sunrise. It begins from 4 AM to 6 AM for our southwestern areas like Franklin and Lawrence counties. The rain will quickly spread northeastward from 5 AM to 7 AM, increasing from Huntsville, Madison, Athens, and Decatur to Florence and Muscle Shoals to the west and to Scottsboro, Fort Payne, and Guntersville to the east. The last of the Tennessee Valley will fill in with rain from Fayetteville and northern Jackson County from 6 AM through 8 AM.

Rain will be mostly light, but areas of heavy rain can be embedded within the light rain. Rain will be widespread. Heavy rain will not be as widespread. Heavy rain will be brief but can lead to localized ponding of water on roads. Roads will be wet and slippery throughout Saturday. That means travel can be slow. Rivers are already running high. Rainfall amounts will average a quarter-inch to a half-inch with locally higher amounts possible. Rainfall amounts will likely not add enough to most rivers for flooding to be a concern. One river already above flood stage may run a little higher. That is the Tennessee River at Florence, which is at 18.5 feet Friday afternoon - half a foot over its flood stage of 18.0 feet.

The rain will end from west to east Saturday afternoon and evening. Expect the rain to clear from 3 PM through 5 PM from Fayetteville and Athens to the Shoals. Rain will end from 4 PM through 6 PM around Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, and Hartselle. The end comes for Sand Mountain, around Scottsboro, Fort Payne, and Guntersville, from 5 PM through 7 PM.

Rain will break during the day Sunday, but more rain is in the forecast Sunday night.