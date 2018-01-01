More Rain For Friday.... And Saturday

More rain is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. This evening will be cloudy, warm, and muggy, but mostly dry aside from a stray shower. Our next weather maker is north of us and stretches from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Mississippi Valley.

The highest odds for a brief shower this evening are over Sand Mountains. We will stay dry through tomorrow morning. Even the morning drive will stay dry. As the busiest part of the morning drive is winding down, the rain will begin moving into the Shoals - from 8 AM to 10 AM around Florence, Moulton, Russellville and Athens. From 10 AM through noon, the rain will move into Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, and Fayettville and continue eastward through Sand Mountains from 11 AM to 1 PM. The lunch hour will be rainy, though it's light rain. Roads will be slippery and the umbrella can be useful. The rain will break across the Tennessee Valley by 2 PM. A stray shower will remain possible through about 4 PM, then tomorrow night will be mainly cloudy but dry.

Rainfall amounts will average a tenth of an inch or less for Friday.

Colder air will invade the Tennessee Valley with the rain. Your Friday morning will be warm - in the 60s. Take the jacket with you when you leave in the morning. You will likely need it by lunch time as a cold wind picks up and sends our temperatures tumbling through the 50s and into the 40s through the afternoon.

More rain is on the way for Saturday. That rain will be heavier. Another half-inch to inch can call.