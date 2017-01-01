More People Packing Up & Moving to Alabama

Alabama is seeing a growth spurt!

Scroll for more content...

A new study reveals that Alabama ranks number 10 for 2017 when it comes to people moving in the state. That’s according to the “2017 National Movers Study” by United Van Lines. 55% of people who moved this year made the move to Alabama.

Officials with the study said “This year’s data reflects longer-term trends of movement to the western and southern states, especially to those where housing costs are relatively lower, climates are more temperate and job growth has been at or above the national average, among other factors.” Officials also said the reason so many people are moving south is for a new job/transfer, retirement or to be close to family.

The study also showed the mountain-west area of the US continues to see the most people moving in, with Oregon taking the number 2 spot, Idaho at number 3 and Washington State at number 6.

Vermont came in at number one.