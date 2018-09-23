Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch

More Heavy Rain Likely Monday

More heavy rain is on the way for Monday, especially Monday night.

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 4:01 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Rain gear will get a lot of use this week as areas of rain will become more widespread.

Spotty areas of heavy rain will be around through tonight. The rain will be mostly before 10 PM with lingering stray showers through 6 AM.

Take the rain gear with you to work on Monday. Spotty showers through noon will gradually increase through the afternoon. Then from 6 PM through about midnight, widespread heavy rain will take over the Tennessee Valley. Up to 2-3 inches of rain will fall in the heaviest areas, but more widespread amounts will be between a half-inch and an inch.

The next five days will gradually see this rain add up. Through the end of the week, up to 3-4 inches of rain is possible across the Shoals with 2-3 inches along I-65 and I-565 around Huntsville, Athens, Decatur, and Madison, and 1-3 inches across Sand Mountain. The rainy pattern will continue through most of the next two weeks. Long range forecasts show an enhanced probability of above-normal rainfall through the next 8-14 days. The long range forecasts also indicate above-normal temperatures.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
