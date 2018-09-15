Monte Sano art festival brings in hundreds of local art lovers

This weekend is the Monte Sano Art Festival at Monte Sano State Park. On Saturday, 150 artists from 11 states across the region showcased their artwork to shoppers in Huntsville. Many of the art pieces include paintings, pottery, jewelry, clothes, and sculptures.

Daniela Perallon with Arts Huntsville told WAAY 31 the benefits of shopping local is that your art piece is one of a kind.'

"This is something that's going to be unique to you. When your friends come over to your house, it's a talking point. You can tell them where you got it and why you brought it and tell them about the artists as well," said marketing & PR manager of Arts Huntsville Daniela Perallon.

The Monte Sano art festival will continue tomorrow starting at 9 a.m. It'll also feature food trucks and vendors