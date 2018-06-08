Monrovia Church remembers teen one year after deadly bus crash

Friday marks the one year anniversary of the deadly bus crash that claimed the life of 17-year-old Sarah Harmening.

The crash happened on June 8th, 2017 in Atlanta. A group of teens from Mount Zion Baptist Church were traveling to the airport to board a plane for a mission trip in Africa.

Saturday, the Church is holding a "serve day" to honor Harmening's life.

"Serve day is our way of showing the community that we love, honor, serve and worship Jesus Christ because in the wake of the tragedy our community was so so very loving to us," said the Kevin Moore the Senior Pastor.

Mount Zion Baptist Church is expecting around 300 church members to volunteer for their "serve day" on Saturday.

The church is teaming up with local organizations along with schools in the area to do yard work and help people who live near the church that need projects done.

"We have projects 6-year-old can do, 85-year-olds can do and everything in between," said Associate Pastor Britton Latham.

He was in Africa last June preparing for the youth group's arrival when the bus crash happened that killed Sarah Harmening.

"Sarah had a deep and abiding love for people and love for the lord. She had a gentle quiet spirit where she was always sort of in the background, but always working and always serving always encouraging other people around her," Latham added.

One member of the Church told us being a part of serve day is important to her.

"I wouldn't want to be doing anything else but to give back to the community to honor her memory and to lift up Jesus," said Lee Polk.

Everyone told us about the impact Harmening left on their Church.

"She was really one in a million. She had such a servant's heart, so kind, compassionate, and caring. She babysat my kids and they loved her. They love her still," Polk added.

Church members will meet at Mount Zion Baptist Church early Saturday morning for their "serve day" to honor Sarah.