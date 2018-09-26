Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mom, children rescued from flood waters in Albertville

All three people involved are okay, according to Albertville Fire Department.

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 9:41 AM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 10:27 AM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. -- Wednesday morning, Albertville emergency crews responded to a call of a mother and two kids trapped in flood waters. The three were inside a vehicle at the time of the rescue.

An Albertville Fire Department spokesperson said the mother drove across Glover Street, which has standing water over the roadway.

Albertville Fire crews said the car was swept away in the flood waters. Albertville Police and Fire crews worked together on the rescue.

All of the car's occupants are in good condition, and rescue crews said the water has since receded. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events