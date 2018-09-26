Mom, children rescued from flood waters in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. -- Wednesday morning, Albertville emergency crews responded to a call of a mother and two kids trapped in flood waters. The three were inside a vehicle at the time of the rescue.
An Albertville Fire Department spokesperson said the mother drove across Glover Street, which has standing water over the roadway.
Albertville Fire crews said the car was swept away in the flood waters. Albertville Police and Fire crews worked together on the rescue.
All of the car's occupants are in good condition, and rescue crews said the water has since receded.
