Mold found in ductwork of Florence fire station; still no AC for firemen

Firemen at Fire Station Five in Florence are feeling the heat, literally.

Last Friday, the station's air conditioning unit went out. It took the new AC unit a few days to get to the station because it's a commercial AC unit, according to fire officials.

Wednesday, they went to install the new unit only to find mold in the ductwork. Now all of the ductwork will have to be replaced before they can install the new unit, officials told WAAY 31 that could take a few days.

Firemen at station five are currently staying in a large tent in the station. The tent has portable AC units in it to keep the firemen cooled down, but some citizens told WAAY 31 this isn't right.

"It's not good for them. They shouldn't have to do that at all," said Florence Citizen, Brianna Roadlander. "It's awful. It's really hot out here and for them to be in a tent. I just don't approve of it."

The mold was only found in the ductwork of the old AC unit that went out last Friday. The mold is not in the walls of the fire station, according to city officials.

It's not known how much the new AC unit cost or how much it could cost to replace all of the ductwork at this time. City officials said they will probably not test the mold found in the ductwork, because it's easily removed.