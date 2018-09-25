Clear
Mock car crash drill at James Clemens High School

Madison emergency crews were also included in the trauma drill.

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

Students at James Clemens High School in Madison had some very realistic training during a mock car accident. The simulation is a collaboration between Heath Science interns, Theater students, Production students and Jets press students.

The mock car crash also involved Madison first-responders and a medical flight that landed on campus for the drill. The health science interns were tasked with treating the injured students for their injuries. The injured students are theatre students.

"I learned that no matter how much you think about it and no matter how much you try to plan what you're gonna say, you will have no idea until you get there. And you'll never know how prepared you are until you actually get in that scenario," said Anna Townsend, a health science student. 

The students were graded on their participation for the trauma drill. This is their second year doing the trauma drill. 

