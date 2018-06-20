Fire destroys mobile home in Madison County

An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home in the Ryland Community of Madison County.

Scroll for more content...



Around 4:35 a.m., firefighters with Central Volunteer Fire as well as Huntsville Fire were called out to a fire at the home on Hasting Drive, just southwest of Highway 72 and Ryland Pike.

When crews arrived, they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Power was cut to several houses in the neighborhood as firefighters worked. The Madison County Sheriff's Office also blocked part of Old Gurley Road in order to protect the hose that ran the length of Hasting Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, the home has been unoccupied for about three months and has not had power flowing to it.

Firefighters got the bulk of the fire out by about 6 a.m., but Central Fire returned shortly before 7 a.m. to hit a couple of hot spots in the center of the home.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the single mobile home and prevent it from spreading to any of the ones surrounding it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.