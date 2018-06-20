MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Members of the Mobile City Council are asking Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to approve funding to help restart passenger train service between New Orleans and the port city.
WALA-TV reports members sent Ivey a letter Wednesday saying renewed Amtrak service would help increase tourism and economic development in Mobile.
The governor's office didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi must commit almost $35 million total over three years by Thursday to be eligible for the same amount in federal funds that would let Amtrak trains travel the northern Gulf Coast for the first time since Hurricane Katrina.
Officials say Louisiana and Mississippi have committed money, but Alabama is refusing.
Ivey's office says she supports renewed rail service but isn't committing money to the project.
Related Content
- Mobile council asks Alabama governor for Amtrak money
- Tensions rise in Alabama governor's race
- Alabama reopens Mobile Bay areas closed to oyster harvesting
- Roy Moore asking for money to pay his lawyers
- Mobile police officer shot & killed
- Read Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's State of the State Address
- Alabama governor to end winter weather State of Emergency
- New fallout from mayor's lewd facebook post about Alabama's governor
- Governor Ivey Lays Out Her Vision for Alabama
- Governor Ivey says import tariffs could hurt Alabama industry