Mobile Police Officer Shot & Killed

A police officer in Mobile, Alabama was shot and killed Wednesday during a standoff with a suspect.

The officer was identified as Justin Billa.

Police in Mobile say it happened just after midnight when they responded to a shooting on Avondale Court. When they arrived they found Robert Holly with a gun. That's when Holly started shooting at police, and Officer Billa was hit. Earlier Tuesday night, police in Mobile say Holly and shot and killed his ex-wife, Fonda Poellnitz, at her home on Redmond Street, then went back to his house. That's where police found him. After the shooting Officer Billa was transported to the hospital, where he died just after 2am.

The shooter, Robert Holly, was found dead in his home around 3am Wednesday. It's unclear at this point if officer shot and killed him or he killed himself.

Officer Billa leaves behind a wife and one-year-old daughter.