Rep. Mo Brooks cancels Decatur town hall because of government shutdown

U.S. Representative Mo Brooks, R - Alabama, has canceled his town hall in Decatur because of "the timing of votes in the House this afternoon pertaining to the government shutdown."

Brooks made the announcement shortly after the U.S. Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8. The Senate will vote on final passage before sending the bill to the House.

The congressman did not announce whether or not he would intend to reschedule the event, which was supposed to take place at 6:30 p.m. at Oak Park Middle School.

The government shutdown is currently in its third day after lawmakers from both parties were unable to reach an agreement Friday night.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.